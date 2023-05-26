Substitute teacher arrested at NEISD middle school for bringing gun on campus

SAN ANTONIO – A substitute teacher at a North East ISD middle school was arrested Friday after bringing a gun on campus, district officials confirmed.

A student reported the situation to a staff member at about 1 p.m. The teacher was detained and searched by NEISD police who found the firearm and secured it, according to a letter sent to parents by the school’s principal.

Students told administrators that the substitute was “conducting active shooter training on her own without any authority to do so.”

The principal said her message to students “is not supported or endorsed by NEISD.”

An NEISD spokesperson identified the substitute as Shawn Wesley.

Wesley is expected to be criminally charged. It is a third-degree felony offense to bring a firearm onto a school campus.

She will also be banned from substituting at any NEISD campus in the future, the principal said.