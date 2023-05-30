Great Graduates 2023: Johnson High School student makes impact with volunteerism, leadership

A Johnson High School senior in the North East Independent School District has been selected as one of KSAT12′s Great Graduates for 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A Johnson High School senior in the North East Independent School District has been selected as one of KSAT12′s Great Graduates for 2023.

Outside of her achieving scholastic excellence, Toluwalase Ogunbomehin is also known as a student leader, both on and off campus.

Once a week, she volunteers at a local library in her community. Twice a week she collaborates with other students to carry out janitorial duties at Johnson High School, in an effort to help upkeep building maintenance.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday after school we go and we help the custodians for one hour by using cleaning supplies and just cleaning the school because, we have a shortage of custodial staff,” Ogunbomehin said. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s been difficult for organizations and businesses to fill janitorial staff positions.

She is known for fostering meaningful environments using compassion, humanitarianism, and academics. Her ambition and long record of community service led her to earn the 2023 Johnson High School Student Volunteer of the Year Award.

Her philosophy on creating a better world is simple: “If everyone has a different gift that’s unique to them and they are all utilizing it at their full capacity, then we’ll be able to do so many more things,” she explained.

After graduating, she will attend Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois in the fall.