ERCOT president to present plan to keep Texans up to date on power grid conditions

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) officials are set to give an update to Texans regarding the reliability of the state’s power grid.

ERCOT President and CEO Pablo Vegas is planning to hold a virtual press conference at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

He is expected to present the new campaign ERCOT is launching to deliver clear and reliable messaging to all Texans on grid conditions.

