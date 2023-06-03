KSAT viewers share photos, video of lightning and storm aftermath

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians and surrounding area residents had an electric and noisy night Friday.

Thunderstorms from out west brought strong wind gusts, leaving much of the community to deal with broken trees as an aftermath. Scattered storms and showers with gusty winds and heavy rainfall are a possibility for western counties Saturday night. Click here for the latest weather update.

See some lightning images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

My son loves watching the lightning in Converse