KSAT viewers share photos, video of lightning and storm aftermath

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Image from Taylor Mcclelland (KSAT Connect)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians and surrounding area residents had an electric and noisy night Friday.

Thunderstorms from out west brought strong wind gusts, leaving much of the community to deal with broken trees as an aftermath. Scattered storms and showers with gusty winds and heavy rainfall are a possibility for western counties Saturday night. Click here for the latest weather update.

See some lightning images and videos from KSAT readers and viewers below. If you captured some pics and videos to share, we’d love to see them — just stay safe. You can upload them on KSAT Connect on our Weather Authority App, or click here.

Irma Vega

Last night storm 6/22023

San Antonio
MelissaG304

My son loves watching the lightning in Converse

Converse
Josh3d2y

Near TPC

San Antonio
Gervic

Trees snapped and neighbors shed in my backyard

San Antonio
Kathy Short
San Antonio
Pins User

Check out this tree in Uvalde, Tx

Uvalde
TASK
San Antonio

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

