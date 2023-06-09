Warning signs that can indicate elder abuse

File: Senior man shaving his beard in bathroom in front of the mirror

SAN ANTONIO – Elder abuse can happen to any older person, anywhere. Knowing what to look for and when to act is key to prevention. There are different types of abuse, including emotional, physical, sexual, abandonment, neglect, and financial.

Evidence that there may be abuse varies depending upon the type of abuse taking place. Victims may present signs such as:

Isolation

Fear

Unexplained cuts, sores, broken bones

Mishandled bank account

Stolen property or belongings

Change in financial authorization or designation

Elder abuse will not just go away; denial, guilt, embarrassment and fear of worsening the situation can often cause victims of elder abuse to become reluctant to ask for help.

If you suspect there may be mistreatment it is important to talk to the older adult and get help. Contact a trusted source like adult protective services, the local police or sheriff’s department.

