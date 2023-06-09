Warning signs that can indicate elder abuse

SAN ANTONIO – Elder abuse can happen to any older person, anywhere. Knowing what to look for and when to act is key to prevention. There are different types of abuse, including emotional, physical, sexual, abandonment, neglect, and financial.
Evidence that there may be abuse varies depending upon the type of abuse taking place. Victims may present signs such as:
- Isolation
- Fear
- Unexplained cuts, sores, broken bones
- Mishandled bank account
- Stolen property or belongings
- Change in financial authorization or designation
Elder abuse will not just go away; denial, guilt, embarrassment and fear of worsening the situation can often cause victims of elder abuse to become reluctant to ask for help.
If you suspect there may be mistreatment it is important to talk to the older adult and get help. Contact a trusted source like adult protective services, the local police or sheriff’s department.
Additional resources:
- Call 911 immediately for life-threatening situations.
- Texas Abuse/Neglect Hotline: 1-800-252-5400
- To report suspected abuse or neglect: 1-800-458-9858
- AACOG: 210-362-5200
- Eldercare locater, find help in your community.