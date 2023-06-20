Arrest warrant issued for man in 2013 sex assault case involving minor

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met online in 2013, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

During a news conference Tuesday, Salazar said Ronnie Joel Saldana, 34, will be charged with sexual assault of a minor. But it is unclear when Saldana will be formally charged. He is currently being held in the Kerr County Jail on unrelated sexual assault charges involving children. Additionally, he is also facing similar charges in Atascosa County.

“It may be that we can get him here to face these charges, or we may have to wait till his process is complete there in Kerr County. But either way, we are going to bring him accountable for this attack on this young lady from 2013,” Salazar said.

The sheriff said it took years to connect Saldana to the August 2013 case involving a 15-year-old girl because DNA did not match any suspects at the time. It was only until recently that a match was made.

The girl told deputies back then that after she met Saldana online, he picked her up and took her to a residence in Bexar County, where she was sexually assaulted, Salazar said.

She then made an outcry to BCSO.