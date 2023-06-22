86º

Traffic temporarily stalled on I-10, Huebner Road due to chemical spill

There is currently bumper-to-bumper traffic in the area

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Traffic backed up along I-10 and Huebner. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Traffic was temporarily at a standstill Wednesday night on I-10 and Huebner Road due to a chemical spill, according to TXDOT San Antonio.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as first responders worked to clean up the scene. Traffic in the eastbound lanes was urged to exit at Wurzbach Road.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

