2 juveniles in custody, 1 on the run after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – Two juveniles were arrested, and another is on the run after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle across multiple counties, according to the Schertz Police Department.

Schertz Police Chief James Lowery said three juveniles led Universal City PD in a pursuit into Schertz city limits.

Schertz PD joined in the chase, and the pursuit ended in a crash around 5 a.m. Saturday near FM 78 and Schertz Parkway. Lowery said the car was later determined to be stolen out of San Antonio.

The three inside the car fled the scene on foot. However, one juvenile was immediately taken into custody.

A Schertz PD officer fired multiple rounds at one suspect who allegedly pointed a firearm at them. That suspect was not struck by gunfire and was taken into custody.

The third suspect was not located. Officials said they do not believe the suspect is an immediate threat to the community but asks everyone to remain cautious as they continue their search.

The officer involved in the shooting has since been placed on administrative duty, pending the outcome of the investigation, said Schertz PD.