HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Search underway for 82-year-old Kerrville woman

Betty Smith Matter was last seen at 1 p.m., Sunday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Kerrville, Police, Missing
Betty Smith Matter was last seen at 1 p.m., Sunday in Kerrville, police say. (Kerrville PD/KSAT)

KERRVILLE, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in their search for an 82-year-old woman who disappeared Sunday afternoon in Kerrville.

Betty Smith Matter was last seen at her home around 1 p.m. She is described as being 5-foot, 6 inches tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a red, white and blue shirt with three or four angels on her left shoulder, black pants, blue socks and red shoes at the time of her disappearance, police said.

Matter drives a white 2006 Lexus LX470 with a Texas plate that reads, “BGT2738.”

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

