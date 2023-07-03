UTSA football program gets commitment from highest-ranked recruit in school’s history

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – The UTSA football program received a jolt of good news on Sunday when it received the commitment of a four-star safety who spurned other big-time offers to play for the Roadrunners.

Kenyan Kelly, a 6 foot, 1 inch, 190-pound senior from Denison is now the highest-ranked recruit ever to commit to play for UTSA.

Kelly is the No. 52 ranked overall prospect in the state of Texas and the 29th ranked safety in the nation for the 2024 high school class, according to 247Sports.

“The reason why I really chose UTSA over all of the other schools is coach Jess (Loepp),” he said to 247Sports. “I like our bond, his communication and how the coaching staff treated my family on the visit. After the photoshoot there, I knew I wanted that to be my home, for sure.”

Kelly also had offers from big-name SEC programs like LSU, Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee, along with Big 12 schools like Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and Kansas. In the end, he chose head coach Jeff Traylor and what he’s building in the Alamo City.

Kelly’s now the eighth commitment in the 2024 class and joins San Antonio’s O’Connor offensive lineman Briley Brown, who previously committed.

The 247 report says Kelly as a junior got snaps at both receiver and safety and had 92 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 pass breakup, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries and 4 interceptions last year.