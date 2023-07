PHOTOS: Fourth of July brings Boerne City Lake to max capacity

BOERNE, Texas – Families are beating the heat this holiday with a visit to the Boerne City Lake, which reached max capacity Tuesday afternoon.

The Boerne Police Department announced the reach of capacity on its social media account.

BPD shared aerial photos of a packed parking lot and scattered people enjoying the lake.

Boerne City Lake reaches max capacity on 4th of July 2023 (Boerne Police Department)

The department said it will continue to monitor the entrance gate as people flow in and out for holiday fun.