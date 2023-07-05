Former Univision sports anchor charged with murder in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A former sports anchor in San Antonio has been arrested for murder in Corpus Christi, police there confirmed.

Johnathan Solarte, 37, is charged with murder. He worked formerly as a sports anchor at Univision.

According to a press release from the Corpus Christi Police Department, the shooting happened after midnight on Tuesday in the 6600 block of Spurs Nation Drive.

Police said Solarte got into an argument with a 35-year-old family member. The argument turned into a physical fight and at some point, Solarte shot the victim, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

Police asked anyone with additional information about this crime to call detectives at 361-886-2840, or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS or submitting the information online at www.cctexas.com/crimestoppers .

In March of 2017, while Solarte was employed at Univision in San Antonio, he was arrested after refusing to stop when a Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull him over. But the District Attorney’s Office dismissed the felony evading arrest case and he was not charged or indicted for the crime.