Wilson County Sheriff’s lieutenant arrested, accused of making a false statement during investigation

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A lieutenant with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was arrested late last week amid allegations that he gave a false statement to an investigator.

Lt. Joseph Dubs was taken into custody Friday and later released after posting $800 bond on the misdemeanor charge, booking records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Dubs, 60, is accused of providing false information to a Wilson County Attorney’s Office investigator about the circumstances of the arrest last month of a political candidate there.

Dubs accused of tipping off woman about arrest warrant

A source familiar with the investigation said a warrant was issued June 6 for the arrest of a former candidate for the Texas House of Representatives who had failed to turn in campaign finance reports.

Dubs was provided a copy of the arrest warrant to facilitate the woman being taken into custody.

Instead of arresting the woman, who is not named in Dubs’ charging paperwork, Dubs went to her property and notified her of the active warrant, records show.

She later turned herself in at the office of a Wilson County Justice of the Peace, records show.

After the Wilson County Attorney’s Office on June 9 requested supplemental reports and body-worn camera footage of the woman’s arrest, Dubs responded that there was no body camera footage, and her only contact with law enforcement was to be fingerprinted by an investigator, according to records.

“After a review of the statement and report, it was found that Joseph’s official answer to the request was false. Joseph, with intent to deceive, knowingly made a false that was material to a criminal investigation,” the warrant for the arrest of Dubs states.

Dubs, who was hired by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office at the start of 2021, worked as a San Antonio Police Department officer for 28 years, state law enforcement records show.

He was still employed by WCSO as of Wednesday morning, Texas Commission on Law Enforcement records confirm.

Dubs supervises the agency’s patrol and criminal investigations divisions, records show.

WCSO officials, including Sheriff Jim Stewart, did not respond to repeated calls from KSAT seeking comment on the arrest of Dubs.

Wilson County Attorney Tom Caldwell told KSAT he could not comment on the investigation of Dubs.

