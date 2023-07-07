90º

Have you seen him? BCSO asks for tips in search for missing teen

Isaiah Casias was last seen May 30 in the 10000 block of Green Lake Drive

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Isaiah Casias was last seen May 30 in the 10000 block of Green Lake Drive. (BCSO/KSAT)

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing 16-year-old.

Isaiah Casias was last seen around 9:30 p.m. on May 30 in the 10000 block of Green Lake Drive.

He’s described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Casias also has both of his ears pierced and braces.

Deputies said he was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone found to be harboring Casias could face charges for harboring a runaway, which is a Class A misdemeanor. Deputies said it’s punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.

If you have any more information on Casias or his whereabouts, you’re urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or by email at bcsotips@bexar.org.

