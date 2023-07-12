8-year-old boy facing multiple charges after carjacking, police pursuit ends in crash

Police officers in Montgomery, Alabama, took an 8-year-old boy into custody who they said was responsible for a carjacking and pursuit. Watch video of the aftermath in the player.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Police in Montgomery, Alabama, arrested an 8-year-old boy accused of carjacking and leading officers on a pursuit.

Officers were called to West Fairview Avenue after 11 a.m. Tuesday for a robbery report and later learned about a child carjacking someone at gunpoint, according to WSFA in Montgomery.

A traffic stop was attempted, but the driver refused to stop for the officers, prompting a chase, police told WSFA.

The child in the vehicle then crashed into another vehicle, ending the pursuit, police said. No one was reportedly injured.

A witness told WSFA they noticed the child and followed him to make sure police were able to catch the boy. The witness said he saw the child pick up two adults.

The boy was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery, attempting to elude and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, WSFA reported. Police said they recovered a gun at the scene.

Officers took the child to the Montgomery County Youth Detention Facility.

Officials did not release further information on the case or the two adults the witnessed claimed the child picked up.

