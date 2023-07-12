Britney Spears posts new video, asks for public apology from Spurs following Wembanyama security scuffle

FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018. San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Britney Spears is addressing the Spurs security smack allegations once again saying she did receive a private apology following the Las Vegas incident on July 5 but still hasn’t received a public apology.

The singer posted a video on Instagram Thursday evening explaining her side and acknowledging that she received an apology 30 minutes later while she was at her table inside Catch restaurant at the ARIA Hotel but she has yet to receive a public apology. “And that’s it.”

She previously posted a statement to Twitter saying she has “yet to get a public apology from the player, his security or their organization. I hope they will...”

In the video, Spears says she approached Victor Wembanyama and “I simply tapped him on the back and I was backhanded, hit in my face, came back on the floor, my best friend picked me up and held me.”

There is a video of the incident of her interaction with Wembanyama’s security team as she approached the No. 1 draft pick inside the hotel.

Footage shows a security guard, later identified as Spurs Director of Team Security Damian Smith, push Spears’ hand away causing her to hit herself in the face and knock her glasses off but there’s no evidence she was knocked to the ground as she claims in her Instagram video.

In the new Instagram video, Spears also says she heard on the news recently that people on an unnamed radio station said she deserved to be smacked because the security guard was just doing his job.

“I didn’t appreciate the people saying I deserve to be hit because no woman deserves to be hit,” Spears said.

In a separate Instagram post, Spears did say that she didn’t blame Wembanyama for what happened, saying, “it’s not his fault his security hit me” — a change from her statement the day prior when she placed blame on Wembanyama, his security and the entire Spurs organization.

You can watch her full video below:

*Graphic language warning*

Wembanyama addressed the incident the day after it happened and said he knew someone was calling him but security told him to keep going to avoid a crowd.

The basketball star said security pushed the woman away and then he kept walking, unaware of what happened.

“Turns out it was Britney Spears. I didn’t know because I never saw her face. I just kept walking straight,” Wembanyama said.