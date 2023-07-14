Want to lower your property tax? City of San Antonio is holding workhops to help

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio is holding four sessions to help residents lower their property tax.

The city’s Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said the San Antonio Legal Services Association will be available at those sessions to help people complete and file tax exemption forms with the Bexar County Appraisal District.

They will be held at the following times:

Monday, July 17: 6 p.m., Braun Station Elementary cafeteria, 8631 Tezel.

Monday, Aug. 21: 6 p.m., Meals on Wheels’ Valero Training Room, 2718 Danbury.

Monday, Aug. 28: 6 p.m., South San Antonio High School, 7535 Barlite Blvd.

Sept. 16: 10 a.m., Phil Hardberger Urban Ecology Center’s Gathering Hall Room, 8400 NW Military.

Residents can check in up to 30 minutes before the start time, and they will be helped by the order of their arrival.

The Neighborhood and Housing Services Department said the sessions will take place as City Council voted to double the homestead exemption from 10% to 20%.

“We’re excited to add more workshops and reach even more homeowners this year,” department Director Veronica Garcia said in the news release. “By having a team of experts help explain and guide homeowners through the application processes, we are empowering homeowners to have a better understanding of their property taxes and experience the tax relief they need.”

