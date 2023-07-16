Man hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by vehicle, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 1:37 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of W Southcross Boulevard.

Police said the man was walking along the roadway, not on the sidewalk, when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind.

He was taken to the hospital with serious bodily injuries in critical condition.

SAPD said he is now reported to be in stable condition.

If found, the driver will be charged with failure to stop and render aid - serious bodily injury.