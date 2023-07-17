Man, 80, dies months after he was attacked, carjacked, SAPD says

Larry Brister died July 8 from injuries he suffered in an assault during a carjacking in February, SAPD said.

SAN ANTONIO – An 80-year-old man who was attacked during a carjacking in February has died, San Antonio police said.

Larry Brister succumbed to his injuries on July 8, nearly four months after he was assaulted at the intersection of Walker Ranch and Stonewood Drive, near Bitters Road, a police spokesman said Monday. Officers found him on the road suffering from injuries throughout his body and was taken to a hospital.

Brister’s family told KSAT 12 News a few days after the attack that he suffered head injuries, a collapsed lung, a broken shoulder and ribs. Brister’s wife and daughter said they aren’t sure if Larry fought back or why he was beaten. He had no recollection of what happened, they said.

Witnesses said a suspect took off in Brister’s Ford F-250 pickup. Three boys, ages 15-16, were arrested and charged with aggravated robbery. Their names were not released due to their ages.

The trio could now be facing upgraded charges. The case was forwarded to the SAPD Homicide Unit for a capital murder investigation, the spokesman said.

Related Stories: