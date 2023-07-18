104º

AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old in North Texas

Woman wanted in connection with the abduction of Jamar Ross, last seen in the 800 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

1-year-old Jamar Ross (Tyler Police Department)

TYLER, Texas – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a missing 1-year-old boy and a woman wanted in connection with their abduction.

The Tyler Police Department issued an AMBER Alert Tuesday afternoon in the disappearance of 1-year-old Jamar Ross. He was last seen on July 14 in the 800 block of W. Mims Street in Tyler.

Jamar is described as having black hair and brown eyes, with a weight of 45 pounds and a height of 2 feet and 8 inches.

Officials are also searching for 26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson in connection with the child’s disappearance.

She is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a weight of about 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

26-year-old Tarhondia Jackson (Tyler Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000.

