Beloved Texas Hill Country festival will celebrate its final year in 2023

The beloved fall fest known as Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will take place over six uniquely-themed weekends from Sept. 23 - Oct. 29, 2023.

Happy middle of the summer! It’s super hot outside but there are already hints of fall popping up in stores and announcements are starting to trickle in for fall festivities.

For one such fall festival — 2023 could be its final year.

The beloved Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will return for the third and final time over six uniquely-themed weekends in September and October.

Guests can soak up that fall feeling from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29 at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, located at 419 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

Officials with the festival confirmed to KSAT that unless they are able to secure a new location for 2024, this would be the final year for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival.

Previous weekend themes from prior years included unique events like ancient Aztec dancing and celebrations of the American Indian Powwow. World-renowned pumpkin sculptor Deane Arnold also made an appearance last year.

There will be more than 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions at the festival in addition to local live music, a courtyard marketplace featuring family-friendly products and a selection of food and beverages.

GAMES ACTIVITIES ATTRACTIONS FOOD & BEVERAGE Barnyard Volley 3D Impression Art Armadillo Races Afuga Coffee Buckaroo Bullseye Barrel Rides ($5) Balloon Art ($5+) Cilantro Tacos Country Corn Hole Bouncy Bull Riding Caricature Art ($15+) Connor’s Creamery Dueling Outlaws Camel Rides ($6) Courtyard Marketplace Downtown Burgers Farmstead Football Chalk Graffiti Dee Jay Bones Downtown Hotdogs Hen House Scramble Crazy Corn Pit Face Painting ($5+) El Mariachi Tacos Hillbilly Horseshoes Exotic Petting Zoo ($3+) Fowl Play Bingo Fitzhugh Brewing Kids Axe Throwing Giant Legos Henna Art ($5+) Grilled Street Corn Pioneer Bowling LED Seesaws Littles Pickin’ Patch I Panini Sandwiches Potato Sack Races Lil’ Monster Maze Live Music Italian Gelato Pumpkin Patch Pong Mount Haymore Lost Souls Cemetery Kids Food Truck The Rooster Run Parakeet Encounter ($3) Photo Ops K.O. BBQ Pony Rides ($6) Pumpkin Patch Pecos Pete’s Teas Pumpkin Painting ($10) Swing Village Pop It Like It’s Hot Ropin’ Cowboy Turkey Races Smoked Turkey Legs Sound Garden Solaro Estate Winery Spin Art ($10) Wetzel’s Pretzels Tie-Dye Interactive ($10+)

“We hope all of Central Texas will come out and visit us for our final year,” said festival co-founder Christopher Durst.

Admission to the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is $15 per person. Children ages three and younger are free, as well as seniors ages 65 and up. Advance tickets can be purchased online. All sales are final for this rain-or-shine event.

Parking is free.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefit the five-acre Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, including the farmstead’s Pound House, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, the Pound House has been a Texas State Historical Landmark since 1965.

Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (Madison Snelling)

Outside food and beverages are allowed. Picnic baskets and small coolers are welcome but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside the festival grounds.

The festival website states that the grounds are ADA-compliant.

Costumes are encouraged.

Cash, cards and Apple Pay will all be accepted forms of payment, according to festival officials. There will also be ATMs onsite.

Dripping Springs is a roughly 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

What did George Strait say to the pumpkin? “I’m Here for a gourd time.”