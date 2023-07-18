88º

Beloved Texas Hill Country festival will celebrate its final year in 2023

🎃 Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival to take place Sept.-Oct.

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The beloved fall fest known as Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will take place over six uniquely-themed weekends from Sept. 23 - Oct. 29, 2023. (Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival)

Happy middle of the summer! It’s super hot outside but there are already hints of fall popping up in stores and announcements are starting to trickle in for fall festivities.

For one such fall festival — 2023 could be its final year.

The beloved Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival will return for the third and final time over six uniquely-themed weekends in September and October.

Guests can soak up that fall feeling from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 23 through Oct. 29 at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, located at 419 Founders Park Road in Dripping Springs.

Officials with the festival confirmed to KSAT that unless they are able to secure a new location for 2024, this would be the final year for the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival.

Previous weekend themes from prior years included unique events like ancient Aztec dancing and celebrations of the American Indian Powwow. World-renowned pumpkin sculptor Deane Arnold also made an appearance last year.

There will be more than 50 fall-inspired games, activities and attractions at the festival in addition to local live music, a courtyard marketplace featuring family-friendly products and a selection of food and beverages.

GAMESACTIVITIESATTRACTIONSFOOD & BEVERAGE
Barnyard Volley3D Impression ArtArmadillo RacesAfuga Coffee
Buckaroo BullseyeBarrel Rides ($5)Balloon Art ($5+)Cilantro Tacos
Country Corn HoleBouncy Bull RidingCaricature Art ($15+)Connor’s Creamery
Dueling OutlawsCamel Rides ($6)Courtyard MarketplaceDowntown Burgers
Farmstead FootballChalk GraffitiDee Jay BonesDowntown Hotdogs
Hen House ScrambleCrazy Corn PitFace Painting ($5+)El Mariachi Tacos
Hillbilly HorseshoesExotic Petting Zoo ($3+)Fowl Play BingoFitzhugh Brewing
Kids Axe ThrowingGiant LegosHenna Art ($5+)Grilled Street Corn
Pioneer BowlingLED SeesawsLittles Pickin’ PatchI Panini Sandwiches
Potato Sack RacesLil’ Monster MazeLive MusicItalian Gelato
Pumpkin Patch PongMount HaymoreLost Souls CemeteryKids Food Truck
The Rooster RunParakeet Encounter ($3)Photo OpsK.O. BBQ
Pony Rides ($6)Pumpkin PatchPecos Pete’s Teas
Pumpkin Painting ($10)Swing VillagePop It Like It’s Hot
Ropin’ CowboyTurkey RacesSmoked Turkey Legs
Sound GardenSolaro Estate Winery
Spin Art ($10)Wetzel’s Pretzels
Tie-Dye Interactive ($10+)

“We hope all of Central Texas will come out and visit us for our final year,” said festival co-founder Christopher Durst.

Admission to the Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival is $15 per person. Children ages three and younger are free, as well as seniors ages 65 and up. Advance tickets can be purchased online. All sales are final for this rain-or-shine event.

Parking is free.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival benefit the five-acre Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, including the farmstead’s Pound House, which is included on the National Register of Historic Places. Additionally, the Pound House has been a Texas State Historical Landmark since 1965.

Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead (Madison Snelling)

Outside food and beverages are allowed. Picnic baskets and small coolers are welcome but no glass containers or alcoholic beverages will be allowed inside the festival grounds.

The festival website states that the grounds are ADA-compliant.

Costumes are encouraged.

Cash, cards and Apple Pay will all be accepted forms of payment, according to festival officials. There will also be ATMs onsite.

Dripping Springs is a roughly 90-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

What did George Strait say to the pumpkin?I’m Here for a gourd time.”

