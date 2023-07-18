Man in critical condition after being shot during carjacking on Southwest Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is in the hospital in critical condition after being shot during a carjacking on the city’s Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before midnight in the 7800 block of New Laredo Highway, not far from both Quintana Road and Pearsall Park.

According to police, the man was parked on the side of the road with his hazard lights on when another vehicle pulled up behind him. That’s when, police say, someone from inside the other vehicle got out and shot the man in front of a house.

Police said a second suspect took the victim’s silver sedan and both suspects fled the scene. They have not been found.

The people inside the home saw the victim bleeding in their yard and called for help, police said.

SAPD said there is no description of the suspects.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.