Chronic constipation linked to cognitive decline

Your gut health may have a lot to do with your brain health.

New research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference this week found a link between constipation and cognitive decline.

The study found that chronic constipation — defined as one bowel movement every three days or more — could signal worsening cognition. People who were chronically constipated had cognition equal to three years of aging compared to those with regular bowel movements.

It’s not the only study focused on gut health. Two other new studies presented found specific gut bacteria were associated with increased dementia risk. Previous studies have linked the health and makeup of the gut microbiome with the health of other vital body functions.

“Our body systems are all interconnected,” said Heather M. Snyder, Ph.D., Alzheimer’s Association vice president of medical and scientific relations in a press release by the Alzheimer’s Association. “When one system is malfunctioning, it impacts other systems. When that dysfunction isn’t addressed, it can create a waterfall of consequences for the rest of the body.

“Still, there are a lot of unanswered questions about the connection between the health of our digestive system and our long-term cognitive function,” Snyder said. “Answering these questions may uncover novel therapeutic and risk-reduction approaches for Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” Snyder said.

Snyder said anyone experiencing constipation should increase their dietary fiber, drink more water as well as talk to their doctor about their digestive health.