SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 75-year-old woman last seen Tuesday evening.

Olga Martinez was last spotted in the 1600 block of San Francisco Street at 6 p.m. It’s unclear what clothing she wore, and she was on foot, police say.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.