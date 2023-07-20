102º

TRAFFIC ALERT: Chemical spill closes part of East Loop 1604 North near JBSA-Randolph

Drivers urged to avoid the area until further notice

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers are urged to avoid a portion of East Loop 1604 North due to a chemical spill, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The southbound lanes of East Loop 1604 North at Mirimar Lane and the northbound lanes of East Loop 1604 at Lower Seguin Road are shut down until further notice, the BCSO said.

Deputies said the spill occurred near the intersection of East Loop 1604 North and Rocket Lane, near Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph.

Crews are expected to clean the roadway for several hours.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes. We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.

