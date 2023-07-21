Driver killed, 3 others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Kerrville, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A four-vehicle crash in Kerrville Thursday morning claimed one man’s life and injured three other drivers, according to police.

The crash happened just after 11 a.m. in the 2600 block of State Highway 27, Junction Highway.

Police said a Chevrolet pickup truck turned left onto Junction Highway from Blue Ridge Road and crashed with a Toyota Corolla that was heading west in the inside lane.

A Ford transit van, which was behind the Toyota, changed lanes to try and avoid the crash, but it also hit the Chevrolet pickup, according to police.

Officers said a spare tire got loose from the Chevrolet truck and hit a fourth vehicle that was stopped on Blue Ridge Road.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, identified as 71-year-old Bruce Rische, died at the scene, according to police. The three other drivers involved had minor injuries but were taken to the hospital.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.