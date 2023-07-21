84º

SAPD searching for 80-year-old man last seen in downtown area

Victoriano Flores was last seen on June 28 in the 200 block of N. Alamo St.

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Victoriano “Victor” Flores was last seen on June 28 in the 200 block of N. Alamo St., near East Travis Street, according to SAPD. (San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for an 80-year-old man who disappeared last month in the downtown area.

Victoriano “Victor” Flores was last seen on June 28 in the 200 block of N. Alamo St., near East Travis Street, according to SAPD.

He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has hazel eyes, gray hair, and a scar on his forehead.

Police added that he has a diagnosed medical condition, is right-handed and wears dentures.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

