Get to know KSAT’s new sports reporter Mary Rominger

The KSAT Sports team is welcoming new reporter Mary Rominger, who will help cover everything from Wembymania to Big Game Coverage.

Mary is from Southern California and graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in journalism. Most recently, she’s been reporting on sports in Minnesota.

Now, she’s deep in the heart of Texas and will be the newest face on the KSAT Sports team.

We asked Mary some questions to help viewers and readers get to know her a little better.

When can people expect to see you on KSAT?

I’m joining the highly touted KSAT Sports department as a sports anchor/reporter, which means I’ll be contributing to all of the evening sportscasts in some capacity.

First and foremost, you’ll see me anchoring your local, statewide and national sports coverage on the weekends and on the Sunday night Instant Replay show.

Watch Mary’s first appearance on KSAT 12 below.

Where are you from?

I’m from Southern California and graduated from Los Alamitos High School in Orange County.

What made you want to get into sports broadcasting?

For as long as I can remember, I wanted to be a sports journalist.

I grew up playing sports and attending Los Angeles sporting events with my dad — ranging from Dodgers, Kings, USC, and beyond. Sports are a part of my identity and when I’m watching or talking about sports, I feel like I’m on top of the world. Shoutout to play-by-play legends Vin Scully and Bob Miller for being my greatest inspirations.

What sports do you like to cover most and who are your favorite teams?

I grew up a die-hard NHL fan, but over the years the NBA and NFL have become my favorite sports to cover. My sports fandom will always be loyal to Los Angeles, so I’m an LA Kings fan, Dodgers fan, Lakers fan and Rams fan. Although, after being in the professional world for four years now, I’m most excited about covering young and up-and-coming teams at all levels.

How do you feel about joining the KSAT team at the same time Wemby joined the Spurs? Any Wemby predictions you want to share?

It feels like lightning in a bottle to be joining the KSAT team around the same time as Victor Wembanyama is joining the Spurs. Actually, it was during my interview process that the San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Lottery Draft and it truly felt like fate.

As San Antonians know, Wemby is an unbelievable athlete and is challenging everything we thought we knew about the game. I’m excited to see what he can do in the league and I predict he’ll live up to the “hype.” In interviews, he’s already proven to me he’s deserving of becoming a star, role model, and the face of one of the greatest franchises in all of sports.

Do you have any passions or hobbies or things you like to do in your downtime?

I love to experience all that the city and state I’m living in has to offer. I golf any chance I get and I enjoy trying new food places. The list goes on!

What has been the most rewarding part of your career thus far?

The sports world is flooded with rewarding moments. Anytime I get the opportunity to cover and witness a high school sports team or athlete rise to the occasion and win a championship, it’s the best. But overall, this job opportunity has been a dream come true — making the jump from my first TV job out of college to now joining a station as a sports anchor for a culturally rich city like San Antonio.

Anything you’re looking forward to after moving to Texas?

I’m looking forward to experiencing the Friday Night Lights. I’ve watched a lot of football, but I know football in Texas is one-of-a-kind.

Do you have any hidden talents you want to share?

I played lacrosse from high school all the way up to the club team at Iowa State University, so if you want to go one-on-one on the lax field, I’ll show you how it’s done.