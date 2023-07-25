Man struck by gunfire while inside East Side apartment, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to an area hospital after being shot on the city’s East Side overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after midnight at the Antioch Village Apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road, not far from Interstate 10.

According to police, the man was simply laying in his apartment when bullets came through a wall or window and struck him in the leg or hip.

Investigators say they found shell casings on the other side of the highway. There is no suspect information at this time.

The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in “stable” condition.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.