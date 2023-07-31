Authorities ID suspect shot, killed by truck owner trying to recover stolen vehicle at South Park Mall

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who was shot and killed as a man tried to recover his stolen truck outside South Park Mall has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Kevin Eric Garcia, 34.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said he was killed on Thursday afternoon after the owner tracked his stolen pickup truck to a parking lot at South Park Mall.

After finding the vehicle, the truck owner ordered Garcia and his female passenger out of the vehicle at gunpoint and then called the police.

“As they were waiting for police to arrive, the suspect who was behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle produced a handgun and shot the owner of the vehicle,” McManus said.

The chief said the owner returned fire and killed Garcia in self-defense. The bullets also struck the female passenger who was with Garcia.

“It’s a case, it’s certainly a case of self-defense,” McManus said.

McManus said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The owner of the stolen vehicle was also taken to the hospital and was stable, according to the chief.

McManus said while the owner of the vehicle had the right to take his own property back, he wouldn’t recommend taking justice into your own hands.

SAPD has not released additional information as of Monday, citing an active investigation.

WATCH: SAPD Chief McManus provides info after shooting at South Park Mall