Judge sentences man to 99 years in prison after sexual abuse of a child conviction

SAN ANTONIO – A judge sentenced a San Antonio man to 99 years in prison without the possibility of parole after a Bexar County jury found him guilty of several child sexual abuse charges on Thursday.

Juan Alvarez-Ramirez, 41, was convicted of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child, one count of sexual performance with a child, and two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Alvarez-Ramirez repeatedly abused the female victim for several years, from 2015 to 2018, starting when the child was 11, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said.

The victim testified in court against Alvarez-Ramirez and recounted the abuse she endured throughout those years.

Alvarez-Ramirez chose to have Presiding Judge Raymond Angelini sentence him after the jury’s verdict.

The punishment ranged from 25 years to 99 years in prison.

Alvarez-Ramirez was immediately sentenced to 99 years without the possibility of parole on the continuous sexual abuse charge, which requires him to serve the entire sentence, according to the DA’s Office.

“We, as a community, condemn Juan Alvarez-Ramirez’s actions and hold him responsible for the innocent life he profoundly affected,” said Bexar County Criminal District Attorney Joe Gonzales in a press release. “We praise the trial team’s dedication and commend the courage of the victim. Together, we stand united against child abuse in our community.”

