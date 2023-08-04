Last Chance Ministries back-to-school bash in need of help to meet community demand

A school supply drive is less than two weeks away, but a local ministry needs help to make the event successful.

Last Chance Ministries’ annual back-to-school bash is set for Aug. 12, and the number of families registered this year is more than ever.

“Sometimes it’s kind of hard because we don’t have the money, not having the money to get him what he needs for school,” said Amalia Leal.

A tight budget can make back-to-school preparations challenging. It’s a reality Leal knows all too well.

“Last year, he had to use a hand-me-down,” said Leal.

She’s not alone. Some parents must decide whether to put money toward a new backpack or other necessities.

“Feeding my family and the extra needs to provide for my family,” said Rose Hernandez.

That’s where Last Chance Ministries steps in, but Pastor Jimmy Robles said they’ll need help to make the event happen.

“We’re like 600 backpacks short still, so if anyone wants to be a blessing,” said Robles.

Robles said they helped about 2,000 kids. This year, they’re anticipating 3,500 students, and registration doesn’t close until Monday, Aug. 7.

“I’ve been saying we’re going to close it since last week, but we keep it going. We’re just trusting God that the community and city will come together, and we don’t want to leave any kid out,” said Robles.

Kids will receive school supplies, new clothes, and free haircuts at the event. About 30 barbers and hairdressers will provide their services, but more help is needed.

Still, Robles has faith they’ll meet the demand of the community.

“I just continue to pray, and God says He’ll meet the desires of your heart,” said Robles.

If you are interested in donating, Robles said items like glue, scissors, colors, binders, folders, and backpacks are the most needed.

There is also the option to sponsor a student or donate money to the giveback.

You can send money via CashApp to “$godandco” or donate directly to the church’s offices at 404 Brady Blvd.

The bash is happening from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Rosedale Park.

You can register by clicking here.