Sherwin-Williams plant in North Texas on fire after possible explosion; at least 1 person injured

GARLAND, Texas – At least one person was injured in a likely explosion at a Sherwin-Williams plant in North Texas early Monday morning, according to ABC News.

The report states that the victim, an employee at the paint manufacturing plant, was treated on scene in Garland, northeast of Dallas. Not much else is currently known about the fire. It is unclear exactly how it started.

Multiple fireballs erupt from a burning manufacturing plant in Garland, Texas, eyewitness footage shows. https://t.co/CAechh5B1M pic.twitter.com/4WjltXgYbY — ABC News (@ABC) August 7, 2023

The Garland Police Department says they are currently working with fire crews at the plant fire, located in the 700 block of South Shiloh Road.

Multiple roadways in and around the location are presently closed as emergency crews work at the scene. They advise motorists to find alternate routes and expect heavy delays.

