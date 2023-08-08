Pan-American documentary photography exhibit to open at Centro de Artes

“From SA to SA: From South America to San Antonio” will be featured at the Centro de Artes until December 30.

San Antonio – A new Pan-American documentary photography exhibit is opening at the Centro de Artes Gallery in downtown San Antonio this week.

There are over 200 works from 20 award-winning photographers living in South, Central and North America to explore at the exhibit “From SA to SA: From South America to San Antonio.”

“The idea behind this exhibit is to bring a glimpse of different images from these regions, but also explore and understand what are some of the social, economic and political issues taking place,” said Guillermina Zabala, the exhibit’s curator.

Zabala says she has been working on this project for a few years, and the audience can immerse themselves in the stories of the photographs.

“On this side, you will find the work of Francisco Cortes, who is a photographer from San Antonio, Texas,” Zabala said. “He explored the images from the West Side. This is the neighborhood of Cassiano Homes connecting individuals, the culture, the landscape around the space.”

Different sections of the exhibit focus on community, immigration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibit is open from August 10 until December 30, 2023.