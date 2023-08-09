Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash with sedan on West Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital after a crash with a sedan on the city’s West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, not far from North Zarzamora Street and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, a man driving a motorcycle for an unknown reason collided with a sedan that was exiting a Valero gas station. It’s unclear if the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

San Antonio police said the driver of the sedan did stop to render aid. No charges are expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.