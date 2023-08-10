Veterans Affairs recognizes one-year anniversary of PACT Act

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Veterans Benefits Administration is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the PACT Act.

The PACT Act expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

This is the largest piece of legislation to help provide assistance to veterans. It has now led to the largest hiring initiative in VA history.

“The amount of folks that we’re able to hire at each of these events has been well over 80 to 90% each hiring fair,” said Dr. Aaron Lee, Executive Director for the Office of Human Capital Services with the Veterans Benefits Administration.

Since the PACT Act was passed last year, the VBA says about 5,000 veterans have been hired.

The PACT Act helps with quicker hiring and recruitment process and also offers student loan repayments for veterans.

“We’re able to really hire and staff up with more folks at those larger offices to provide the services that our veterans so deserve,” Lee said.

You can take a look at the upcoming career fairs for the VA by clicking here.