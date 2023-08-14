87º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Traffic Alert: US 90 eastbound shut down at Lackland after contractor hits overhead sign

One KSAT viewer said she was stuck for about two hours.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Traffic, West Side
Transguide camera on Aug. 14, 2023 (Transguide)

SAN ANTONIO – Road construction combined with a construction accident and a separate car crash made for a rough Monday morning commute on U.S. 90 near JBSA-Lackland on the city’s West Side.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said delays due to scheduled roadwork were exacerbated when a contractor that was paving in the area hit an overhead sign with a crane. Another collision was also reported. All of the incidents combined made for a very long delay for commuters.

One KSAT viewer said she was stuck for about two hours.

The delays continue mid-morning, so it’s best to avoid the area.

Photos by KSAT viewer Stephanie Garcia, who said she was stuck in traffic for two hours along US 90 on Aug. 14, 2023. (KSAT)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email