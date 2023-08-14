Traffic Alert: US 90 eastbound shut down at Lackland after contractor hits overhead sign

SAN ANTONIO – Road construction combined with a construction accident and a separate car crash made for a rough Monday morning commute on U.S. 90 near JBSA-Lackland on the city’s West Side.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said delays due to scheduled roadwork were exacerbated when a contractor that was paving in the area hit an overhead sign with a crane. Another collision was also reported. All of the incidents combined made for a very long delay for commuters.

One KSAT viewer said she was stuck for about two hours.

The delays continue mid-morning, so it’s best to avoid the area.