Amber Alert issued for abducted 2-year-old from Beaumont, Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing child who police believe is in “grave or immediate danger.”

The Beaumont Police Department said they are searching for 2-year-old Braylon Harris.

Harris is two feet one inches tall and is 36 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of College Station, in Beaumont, Texas.

Police said they are also searching for Georgiann Randall, 29, in connection the abduction. She is five feet seven inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Randall is driving a grey sport utility vehicle, with an unknown license plate number.

If you have any information regarding the abduction, call the Beaumont Police Department at (409) 880-3865.