BCSO searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in late May

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl missing since late May.

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez, 14, was last seen at 11 p.m. on May 30 in the 5000 block of Elk Lake Drive. She wore a black T-shirt and blue pants.

Laila is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone found to be harboring Laila may face charges for harboring a runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.