BCSO searching for missing 14-year-old girl last seen in late May

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez spotted in the 5000 block of Elk Lake Drive on May 30

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez, 14 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage girl missing since late May.

Laila Carolina Orellana Perez, 14, was last seen at 11 p.m. on May 30 in the 5000 block of Elk Lake Drive. She wore a black T-shirt and blue pants.

Laila is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone found to be harboring Laila may face charges for harboring a runaway, a Class A Misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail with a fine not to exceed $5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

