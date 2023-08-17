Previous San Antonio poet laureate weighs in on controversy surrounding dismissed poet

The Department of Arts and Culture terminated his 3-year contract over his use of racial slurs in a poem he wrote.

SAN ANTONIO – When she first saw Nephtali De Leon’s poetic tribute to the late Dr. Roberto Cintli Rodriguez, a respected Chicano writer, Andrea “Vocab” Sanderson thought, “Oh, no, this isn’t going to be good.”

De Leon’s predecessor as the city’s poet laureate said she saw that De Leon had used two racial slurs, one about whites and the other about African-Americans.

Sanderson said the poem De Leon had posted on his Facebook page caused “a visceral and a gut reaction, and for some people, that may have been triggering.”

After seeing comments, mostly by Latinos, objecting to the term and no African-Americans, Sanderson said, “Let me be the first because I love him.”

Sanderson said she asked that he apologize and that he edit the poem.

Although De Leon tried to explain the origin of the word before it became a slur — and that it is open to interpretation — he responded by saying, “To police our language too closely, is to stifle our spontaneity and to dampen our creativity.”

He also gave what he said was a “blanket apology to anyone that may be offended.”

Still, Sanderson said as the city’s poet laureates, they are “ambassadors of the literary arts.”

“We have to be above reproach with our words. They have power in every context. Our words have power,” she said.

As a result, Sanderson said she agrees with the city’s decision to terminate its three-year contract with De Leon after only four months.

Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, a former Poet Laureate, recites her poem, "Simply Me."

Yet there was reason to celebrate during De Leon’s investiture as poet laureate last April.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said of De Leon, “As a Chicano writer, artist and activist, Mr. De Leon has worked to expand his storyline, our storyline, making it more inclusive and holistic.”

De Leon spoke about terms such as Hispanic, Latino, Chicano, and LatinX.

He said, “Let us embrace each other and love each other and respect each other — whatever we call ourselves.”

Yet, for now, De Leon said he’s not prepared to talk about the reason he is no longer the city’s newest poet laureate.

