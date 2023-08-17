79º
SAPD investigates stabbing of woman found near downtown church

Incident happened around 1:45 a.m. in 500 block of Columbus Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Columbus Street stabbing image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a woman was stabbed near downtown overnight.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Columbus Street, not far from North Santa Rosa Street.

According to police, the stabbing happened under the highway and the woman was found in a parking lot not far from the San Francesco di Paola church.

Police said at this time, they don’t have much to go on. The motive remains unclear.

The woman was taken by ambulance to area hospital. Her condition is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, San Antonio Park Police and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, police said.

