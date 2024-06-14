96º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

District 2 unveils winners of East Side bridge art contest

Two winning designs selected from 30 entries

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

Tags: San Antonio, East Side, District 2, City Council, Art, SAAACAM, Jalen McKee-Rodriguez

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side bridge will soon have a new pop of color.

The winners of the city council District 2′s North New Braunfels art contest were unveiled Friday.

Two winners were selected from a pool of 30 entries. Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez spearheaded the contest, which prompted entries based on two themes.

The current display along the overpass has been up since 1997 but had since been removed due to its aging. The former piece of art displayed Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

District 2 will work with the San Antonio African American Archive and Museum to preserve the current work of art before the new murals go up.

Related coverage:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

email

Recommended Videos