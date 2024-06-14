District 2 unveils winners of East Side bridge art contest

SAN ANTONIO – An East Side bridge will soon have a new pop of color.

The winners of the city council District 2′s North New Braunfels art contest were unveiled Friday.

With over 3,350 votes, the results are in! 😍



Congratulations to Kat and Sonya, the winners of our N New Braunfels Bridge Art Contest! We were so amazed by the talent of all of the artists who submitted artwork and can't wait to see the winning art displayed on the bridge.

Two winners were selected from a pool of 30 entries. Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez spearheaded the contest, which prompted entries based on two themes.

The current display along the overpass has been up since 1997 but had since been removed due to its aging. The former piece of art displayed Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

District 2 will work with the San Antonio African American Archive and Museum to preserve the current work of art before the new murals go up.