San Antonio police investigating fatal motorcycle crash on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the city’s East Side which they say happened overnight on Saturday.

Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Sunday to near Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road after receiving word about the crash.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was traveling on a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he hit a pallet on the road and lost control, crashing into a tree. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD did not say if the man was wearing a helmet.

Police also did not explain as to why the man was not found until hours later.

The man killed has since been identified, but his name will not be released until next of kin is notified.

