Kerrville moving to Stage 4 water conservation measures

The new restrictions will begin at 12:01 a.m., Thursday

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Generic photo of a sprinkler. (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – The City of Kerrville is set to move from Stage 2 to Stage 4 water conservation measures starting at 12:01 a.m., Thursday, according to a press release.

The decision comes after the interim city manager declared that a water supply emergency exists.

The recommendation to move to Stage 4 water restrictions was made by the Board of Directors for the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District.

City officials said the watering schedule for Stage 4 will allow for landscape watering with a handheld hose every day, from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. for all addresses.

During Stage 4, watering with hose-end sprinklers or automatic irrigation systems is prohibited at all times.

More information on conservation measures can be found on the city’s website under the Public Works Department.

