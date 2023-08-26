86º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Man dies at hospital after he was found shot near downtown, police say

The shooting happened at 8:35 p.m. Friday at Garcia Park in the 1200 block of N Frio St.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, SAPD, Crime
Blue and red police lights at a generic crime scene. (Ajax9, Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man found critically injured with a gunshot wound died while receiving treatment at a local hospital Friday.

SAPD responded to a shooting at 8:35 p.m. Friday at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

Upon arrival, officers immediately began giving medical treatment to a 31-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead by an OR doctor. His identity has yet to be released.

Officers later learned the shooting happened at Garcia Park in the 1200 block of N Frio Street after discovering a blood trail that led them to spent casings.

Investigators also came in contact with possible witnesses.

Additional details are limited. KSAT will bring updates to this story as they become available.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email