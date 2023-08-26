Man dies at hospital after he was found shot near downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man found critically injured with a gunshot wound died while receiving treatment at a local hospital Friday.

SAPD responded to a shooting at 8:35 p.m. Friday at 1 Haven for Hope Way.

Upon arrival, officers immediately began giving medical treatment to a 31-year-old man who was found with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead by an OR doctor. His identity has yet to be released.

Officers later learned the shooting happened at Garcia Park in the 1200 block of N Frio Street after discovering a blood trail that led them to spent casings.

Investigators also came in contact with possible witnesses.

Additional details are limited. KSAT will bring updates to this story as they become available.