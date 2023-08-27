Nine puppies found abandoned in crate at park during heat advisory, ACS says

Nine puppies were found abandoned at a park on the East Side in the middle of a heat advisory. Now, they’re searching for their forever homes.

San Antonio Animal Care Services was notified by residents who discovered the crate full of puppies, who are all two months old, on Thursday during their morning walk.

When ACS officers arrived, they found the puppies in a crate in an open field covered with “urine, feces and water,” the shelter said.

Fortunately, the puppies were found in the morning hours. ACS said if it had been any later in the day with the intense heat, it could have been much worse.

“Leaving pets without shelter and water, especially during the intense summer heat, can be fatal,” ACS officials said. “Though financial times are difficult for many, dumping your pets is never the answer and is dangerous for your pets and our community.”

After arriving at the shelter, the puppies chowed down on some food and are doing well. However, they’re still in need for a permanent place to call home.

ACS is also encouraging volunteers who can be temporary fosters for the puppies until Friday, Oct. 20 to give them a call.

After Oct. 20, the remaining puppies will be available for adoption at the Houston Mega Adoption Event.

If you’re interested in fostering these puppies or want to learn more, you can contact ACS at 210-207-4738.