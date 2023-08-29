94º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Only 3 boat ramps are open at Canyon Lake following historically low water levels

All Canyon Lake boat ramps maintained by Comal County are officially closed

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Canyon Lake, Outdoors, Trending, History, Environment, Whatever the Weather, Drought

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Another boat ramp has closed at Canyon Lake as water levels continue to drop to historic lows.

Comal County officials sent a press release Tuesday stating that all Canyon Lake boat ramps maintained by the county are officially closed.

That means just three of the lake’s 20 boat ramps are currently open.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the only ramps open as of Aug. 29 are:

  • Boat Ramp 17 - located at 401 Old Hancock Road with free access
  • Boat Ramp 18 - located on Canyon Park Road, requires a fee to access the park
  • Boat Ramp 19 - located inside the Canyon Lake Marina, requires a fee

Boat ramp 17 is the only remaining ramp open that offers free access.

Boat ramp 18 at Canyon Park requires a park entrance fee of $20 per vehicle for non-Comal County registered vehicles and $5 for a vehicle with a Comal County registration sticker.

A spokesperson for Canyon Lake Marina told KSAT via email Tuesday that access to boat ramp 19 is $30 plus tax, per day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Canyon Lake is currently sitting at 892.57 feet. That is lower than the previous lowest lake elevation ever recorded when the lake reached 892.68 feet on Sept. 9, 2009, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told KSAT.

Canyon Lake, which is actually a reservoir, was built to help with flood control and water conservation. Construction on the dam started in 1958 and finished in 1964. The lake was filled to the conservation pool level by 1968.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email