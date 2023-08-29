Only 3 boat ramps are open at Canyon Lake following historically low water levels

CANYON LAKE, Texas – Another boat ramp has closed at Canyon Lake as water levels continue to drop to historic lows.

Comal County officials sent a press release Tuesday stating that all Canyon Lake boat ramps maintained by the county are officially closed.

That means just three of the lake’s 20 boat ramps are currently open.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers confirmed that the only ramps open as of Aug. 29 are:

Boat Ramp 17 - located at 401 Old Hancock Road with free access

Boat Ramp 18 - located on Canyon Park Road, requires a fee to access the park

Boat Ramp 19 - located inside the Canyon Lake Marina, requires a fee

Boat ramp 17 is the only remaining ramp open that offers free access.

Boat ramp 18 at Canyon Park requires a park entrance fee of $20 per vehicle for non-Comal County registered vehicles and $5 for a vehicle with a Comal County registration sticker.

A spokesperson for Canyon Lake Marina told KSAT via email Tuesday that access to boat ramp 19 is $30 plus tax, per day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports that Canyon Lake is currently sitting at 892.57 feet. That is lower than the previous lowest lake elevation ever recorded when the lake reached 892.68 feet on Sept. 9, 2009, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told KSAT.

Canyon Lake, which is actually a reservoir, was built to help with flood control and water conservation. Construction on the dam started in 1958 and finished in 1964. The lake was filled to the conservation pool level by 1968.