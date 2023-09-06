Man hospitalized, woman in custody after stabbing just south of downtown, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in the hospital and a woman is in custody following a stabbing just south of downtown early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of East Cevallos Street, not far from Probandt Street and South Flores Street.

According to police, a fight broke out between the pair and the woman stabbed the man in the back and in the leg.

The man was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

The woman was taken by officers into custody. Her name has not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

SAPD did not say what the fight was about, or what charges the woman now faces.