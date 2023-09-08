What to know for UTSA’s Saturday home opener versus Texas State

SAN ANTONIO, TX - DECEMBER 3, 2021: The University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners defeat the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Ryan Conference USA Championship at the Alamodome (Photo by Jeff Huehn).

SAN ANTONIO – In front of what could be one of the biggest crowds in school history, the UTSA football team is set to play host to the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday in a rivalry game at the Alamodome downtown.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and the game can be seen on ESPN+. For those interested, ticket information can be found here.

The Roadrunners are coming off a hard-fought 17-14 loss on the road to the Houston Cougars in their 2023 season opener. The Bobcats stunned the Big 12′s Baylor Bears, 42-31, for their first win against a Power Five opponent. Local interest in the game is at an all-time high.

The two schools are separated by only roughly 50 miles on Interstate 35. The game has UTSA looking to rebound and avoid losing to Texas State for the first time ever (4-0 record all-time).

Here is everything you need to know before going to the game to see the Roadrunners face off against the Bobcats:

Let’s Go 210 and Blue Out game; championship banner unveiling

The Texas State game will be UTSA’s annual Let’s Go 210 and Blue Out game and fans are encouraged to wear blue and bring their Let’s Go 210 flags in support of the Roadrunners. UTSA says the 2022 Conference USA Championship banner will also be unveiled to the rafters roughly 25 minutes before kickoff.

Tickets to the game are said to be trending ahead of last season’s opener vs. Houston (37,526) and as a result, UTSA has opened seating to the upper bowl. The crowd is expected to be around 45,000, which would be the second-largest home crowd in program history.

All students currently enrolled at UTSA are eligible for free admission and students may purchase up to four guest tickets for student section seating.

Parking and Public Transportation

Parking for the game will be available in Alamodome Lots A, B and C, as well as at the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) lots to fans who have already purchased permits.

The Alamodome lots will open at 8 a.m. and the ITC lots will open at 11:30 a.m. for those with valid parking passes. There are also several paid public parking lots available in the general vicinity of the Alamodome and in downtown San Antonio.

For a look at downtown San Antonio’s street closures, click here.

VIA’s Park & Ride service with roundtrip travel to the Alamodome is also available for $2.60. Service will be provided from the Crossroads Park & Ride, three hours before kickoff and then return service will run for one hour afterward.

UTSA students can use their U-Pass for service to the game. VIAtrans customers and children under age 5 ride for free. VIA bus passes though are not valid. VIA’s Day Pass, 7-Day Pass, 31-Day Pass and U-Pass are valid for the Special Event Service.

Tailgating and Alamodome Entry

Alamodome parking lots will be open at 8 a.m. and close one hour after the conclusion of the game on Saturday. Tailgating, however, is not permitted in the ITC parking lots. For more information and City of San Antonio tailgating guidelines, you can visit goUTSA.com.

Doors to the Alamodome open to the public at 1 p.m.

Clear Bag Policy

The Alamodome Clear Bag Policy is in effect all season. See below for what is and is not allowed into the stadium.

Game Preview

UTSA’s 2023 season didn’t start according to plan as the Roadrunners fell in their first game for the second season in a row to the Houston Cougars.

Star quarterback Frank Harris completed only 18 of 36 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown, but was also intercepted three times. Kevorian Barnes rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown for UTSA, which finished with a total of 417 yards on offense.

Houston’s defense kept Harris constantly under pressure and the Roadrunners converted only four of 13 third downs. The team also committed eight penalties.

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score as head coach GJ Kinne won his Bobcats’ debut over the Baylor Bears.

“I’m really happy for our guys. This is a big-time win for our program, on the road against a Big 12 program,” Kinne said to the Associated Press after the game.

The Bobcats offense had 448 total yards in the game and scored touchdowns on six of their next eight possessions after their initial drive. Ismai Mahdi rushed for 83 yards on six carries, and Joey Hobert had six catches for a team-high 105 yards.

Texas State had a major turnover of the roster this past offseason, as they have the second-most newcomers in the country with 71, behind only Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

The most recent meeting between the two teams was Sept. 12, 2020, a 51-48 double-overtime win for the Roadrunners two seasons ago. They’re scheduled to play through the 2031 season.