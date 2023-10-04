90º
Woman killed after fireworks spark in trunk following crash

Man who was driving survived.

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Woman killed in crash on South Gessner at West Bellfort in Houston. (KPRC)

HOUSTON – A woman was killed overnight in Houston in a fiery car crash that ignited fireworks in the vehicle’s trunk.

Houston television station, KPRC, reported that it happened in Southwest Houston — on South Gessner at West Bellfort.

Police told KPRC that the woman was a passenger in a red Camaro when the male driver lost control, went off the road and crashed into a tree.

The crash ripped the vehicle in two and also ignited fireworks inside the car.

The driver survived and was able to make it out of his car to scream for help.

Responding officers tried to pull the woman from the wreckage, but the exploding fireworks created a dangerous situation.

The woman, age 21, did not survive.

